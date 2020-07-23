Trump says Biden should take cognitive test — because US requires ‘sharp’ leader

Trump stated he took the test to show to the media that he was fit to serve in the presidency after reports apparently questioned his cognitive capability. Trump has actually utilized the argument that Biden– at age 77, 3 years older than Trump– is too old to run for president.

The argument is a foundation method of Trump’s reelection project versus the previous vice president.

“Because I can inform you President Xi [Jinping of China] is sharp, [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin is sharp, [Turkish President Recep] Erdogan is sharp. You do not have any non-sharp individuals that you’re handling,” Trump informed Siegel.

Trump likewise went over the coronavirus pandemic, referring to the infection as “the plague,” and indicating what he says are enhancing U.S. death rates.

“You see the death numbers really looking much better,” the president stated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has actually not stated that death rates are enhancing; rather, it has actually alerted that as infection rates are still rising, the U.S. can anticipate to see more deaths.

“Mortality attributed to COVID-19 decreased compared to last week but is currently above the epidemic threshold and will likely increase as additional death certificates are processed,” according to the CDC’s Key Updates, which were evaluated recently.

Trump stated he had actually lost 5, perhaps 6 individuals near to him because of the coronavirus, consisting of realty magnate Stanley Chera, who passed away April 11 at age 77 due issues triggered by the infection.

The president backtracked on previous remarks he had actually made comparing the coronavirus to the influenza, stating he hasn’t ever understood somebody to pass away of the influenza.

“When people like to compare it to the flu, it’s interesting because I see the flu numbers and they’re very bad, but when I look at flu numbers and I look at … I never lost anybody to the flu,” Trump stated, including: “I never remember anybody saying, ‘Well he had the flu and he died.’”

Siegel praised the president on the statement that the U.S. has actually put an almost $2 billion order with pharmaceutical business Pfizer and biotech company BioNTech for 100 million dosages of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Trump stated, provided the option, he ‘d rather more greatly buy therapies than vaccines.

“I’d love to walk into a hospital and give everybody something and they start walking out in two days, that’s what I’d like,” Trump stated. “Vaccine is very good longer term.”

The president likewise stated that he is favorable the U.S. will beat the coronavirus, including that ultimately, the illness will “disappear.”

“I say it’s going to disappear. … I think we can knock it out before it disappears, that’s what I want,” Trump stated. “With time you’re going to beat it.”