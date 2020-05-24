Trump says Biden ‘not mentally sharp enough’ to be POTUS: ‘He doesn’t know he’s alive’

TEAM TRUMP CAMPAIGNING AT BEACHES MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

“Well, I would have said experience, but he doesn’t really have experience because I don’t think he remembers what he did yesterday,” Trump mentioned. “So how is that experience? He’s been there a long time. He was never known as a smart person.”

Host Sharyl Attkisson then once more requested Trump to “pick one good thing,” and Trump merely mentioned, “Ah,” with out giving a solution.

When requested for Biden’s weakest level, Trump had loads to say however claimed to have hassle arising with one specifically.

“I can’t tell you,” Trump mentioned. “I mean, I’m really serious. He’s got many. I can talk about weak points all day long.”

SEN. BLACKBURN: BIDEN COMMENT ‘SHOWS WHAT THE DEMOCRATS THINK OF AFRICAN-AMERICAN VOTERS’

The president then began by saying that Biden is “not mentally sharp enough to be president.” He then went on to say that the previous vp has issues with China and Russia, however then jumped again to attacking Biden’s mind.

“Biden doesn’t know, I mean, he doesn’t know he’s alive,” Trump continued. “I’m against somebody. Think of it. I’m against somebody that can’t answer simple questions. I’ve never seen anything like it, but here’s what I am against. I’m against a very powerful party, the Democrats, and they can take this glass of water and say that’s your candidate.”

Biden went on the assault towards Trump Friday when he posted a marketing campaign advert that claimed the president “froze like a deer in the headlights” when the coronavirus outbreak hit the U.S.

The advert known as Trump “unprepared,” “indecisive,” and “paralyzed by his fear of offending the Chinese government.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The adverts are the most recent from the Biden marketing campaign and allied tremendous PACs that criticize the president for initially downplaying the severity of the coronavirus outbreak and for fumbling the federal response to the pandemic.

The president, defending his report, has repeatedly pointed to his ban on non-U.S. residents from flying from China to the U.S., which was carried out on Feb. 2.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser and Allie Raffa contributed to this report.