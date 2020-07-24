Trump says Biden listening to Bernie’s ‘radicalized people,’ drifting ‘further left’

“These are very radicalized people. I mean, he’s going so far, he’s given Bernie everything,” Trump stated, referencing the Democrats’ unity convention platform. “Bernie can’t even believe it. Bernie is going around saying, ‘I can’t believe what we got.'”

PORTLAND RESTRICTIONS POLICE FROM DEALING WITH FEDERAL POLICE

Trump likewise dismissed previous President Obama’s current marketing for Biden, his previous vice president.

“Today, I saw President Obama with him. And remember this, I wouldn’t be there if it weren’t for those two,” Trump stated. “If they did a good job, I wouldn’t, you know. I ran, I ran against what they did and I won.”

Earlier in the interview Trump attended to the lawlessness and violence dispersing through significant U.S. cities, such as Chicago and Portland, Ore.– stating his administration had to act relating to Portland.

“I’ve offered them all, every one of them, and there’s ten of them. We’re offering all of them. Let us go in, we’ll clean it up. We’ll clean it up,” Trump stated. “Now in Portland. We had to do it because … they’re anarchists. That’s even, that’s a level that people haven’t seen but they’re anarchists.”

Trump attended to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s see with protesters — where he was booed, informed to resign, offered a list of needs and tear-gassed by federal representatives.

“They knocked the hell out of him,” Trump stated about Wheeler, calling the Democrat “pathetic.”

The president stated he desires to assistance cities like Chicago– supplied the feds are “invited”– calling the violence that’s overtaken such cities “a disgrace.”

“We’ll go into all of the cities, any of the cities. We’re ready. We’ll put in 50,000 — 60,000 people that really know what they’re doing,” Trump stated. “And they’re strong, they’re tough. And we can solve these problems so fast. But as you know, we have to be invited in.”

Trump likewise slammed regional chosen authorities for not supporting regional police.

“And they’re not taking care of their police. They’re not respecting the police. The police do an incredible job. It’s a very tough job. It’s a very dangerous job,” Trump stated. “And these mayors and by the way, governors and senators and congressmen, Democrat congressmen, they want to pass stuff to make the police less. They want to take all of their power away.”

Fox News’ Brie Stimson contributed to this report.