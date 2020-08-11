Trump Says Biden Is Insulting Men Everywhere by Picking Woman as Running Mate in Interview With Clay Travis

If you’re searching for an essential example of delicate masculinity, look no more. President Donald Trump recommended Tuesday early morning that, in vowing to select a woman as his running mate, Joe Biden has actually upset men everywhere.

Trump made his remarks in a simpering interview with Fox Sports character and OutKick creatorClay Travis Travis’ terrifying questioning covered why the president believes the media is so indicate to him, what sports he likes to enjoy on tv, and if he believed Biden had actually slipped up doing something so extravagant as to pick a woman as his as- yet-unannounced vice-presidential choice.

Asked by Travis who he would select if he was in Biden’s position, the president responded: “I would be inclined to a different route to the way he’s done. First of all he roped himself into a, you know, certain group of people.” For those not able to break the president’s strange code, Travis discussed: “He said he had to pick a woman.”

Trump responded: “He said that. Some people would say that men are insulted by that, and some people would say it’s fine. I don’t know.”

Trump then entirely dismissed the significance of a running mate– prior to appearing to recognize what he was stating, stopping himself, lavishing appreciation on his right-hand male Mike Pence, and after that trashing the significance of Pence’s task yet once again.

” I will state this, individuals do not elect the vice … You understand, this is history, this isn’t always me, this is history …