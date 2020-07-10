Trump says Biden has been ‘brainwashed’ – Panorama

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that former Vice President Joe Biden (D) has been “brainwashed” by the “radical left”, The Hill reports.

“Joe is just, look let’s face it, he’s been taken over by the radical left. He has no clue what they’re doing,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News anchor Sean Hannity.

“They brainwashed him, he doesn’t know where he is, he doesn’t know what he’s doing and our country will suffer. Our stock markets will crash, bad things will happen,” Trump added.

The president also referenced a “deal” that he says Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, made with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

Trump was seemingly talking about the Democratic platform released Wednesday by the Biden-Sanders Unity Task Force. The platform organized recommendations on numerous key dilemmas, but it fell short of Sanders’s push for radical change.

Trump told Hannity that Biden is “worse than Bernie Sanders at his best.”

“He has been completely taken over, I think it’s because he doesn’t understand what’s going on,” Trump said.