Trump says Beirut explosion seems to be ‘bomb of some kind’ – Middle East Monitor

President Donald Trump on Tuesday cast a huge explosion in Beirut as a possible attack, regardless of declarations by Lebanese leaders that it was most likely triggered by extremely explosive product that had actually been kept at storage facilities in the capital for many years.

“The United States stands ready to assist Lebanon,” Trump stated at a White House rundown of Tuesday’s explosion, which eliminated a minimum of 78 individuals and hurt thousands.

“It looks like a terrible attack.”

When asked later on about his representation of the explosion, Trump stated that he had actually met some United States generals who feel the blast was not “some kind of a manufacturing explosion type of event.” He informed press reporters that according to these unnamed generals “they seem to think it was an attack. It was a bomb of some kind.”

The Pentagon referred concerns to the White House.

Two United States authorities, speaking on the condition of privacy, stated it was uncertain where Trump was getting his details however that preliminary details did not appear to reveal that the explosion was an attack.

The authorities stated the details up until now tracked closer to what Lebanese authorities had actually openly offered. They included that it was still early and might alter as time went on.

READ: Toll anticipated to increase in blast that shook Beirut, killing 100, hurting thousands

Lebanon’s President …