China would surpass the United States as the international superpower and force Americans to find out to speak Chinese if Joe Biden wins the election, President Trump declared on Tuesday, according to New York Post.

“China will own the United States if this election is lost by Donald Trump. If I don’t win the election, China will own the United States,” Trump stated throughout an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt.

“You’re going to have to learn to speak Chinese, you want to know the truth,” he stated, referring to the main language of China, which is Mandarin.

The president was inquired about a current intelligence report that concluded China would choose that Biden win the November governmental election.

“They’ll own the United State if he wins, and with me, they were having the worst year in 67 years because I tariffed the hell out of them,” Trump stated.

“We took in billions and billions of dollars. I gave some of it to the farmers because they were targeted, and I put the rest in the Treasury of the United States.”

The president likewise stated his relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping had actually torn in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

” I had a great relationship with PresidentXi I would even state much better than great. I would state we had a fantastic relationship. He’s a.