Trump said US troops’ presence in Middle East was ‘single biggest mistake’ in country’s history – Middle East Monitor

American President Donald Trump explained the choice to send out US forces to the Middle East as “the single biggest mistake” in his country’s history.

In an interview with Australian reporter Jonathan Swan for the Axios news site, Trump protected the method his administration dealt with the Covid-19 pandemic and he slammed previous administrations’ choices to “go to the Middle East.”

Responding to a concern by Swan about the “US troop level in Afghanistan” being “roughly the same” as it was when Trump very first took workplace, the president said that the variety of US soldiers in the nation will quickly be lowered to 8000, and ultimately to 4000.

“We’re negotiating right now. We’ve been there for 19 years,” he included.

While firmly insisting that his administration has actually made successes in the Middle East area by eliminating Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani and Daesh/Isis leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, Trump included that American soldiers “should have never been in the Middle East.”

“The decision to go to the Middle East and get into the Middle East was the single biggest mistake made in the history of our country. That’s my opinion.”

