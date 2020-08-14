Trump said the quiet part out loud on mail-in voting

President Donald Trump blamed it on the $25 million financing ask to assist the United States Postal Service and the $3.5 billion to reinforce the volume from mail-in voting this fall.
“They want three and a half billion dollars for something that’ll turn out to be fraudulent, that’s election money basically. … Now they need that money in order to make the Post Office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots,” Trump said Thursday, repeating his false claims that mail-in voting would be “fraudulent.”
“But if they don’t get those two items that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting because they’re not equipped to have it,” Trump included.
On top of that, the Senate gaveled out today, implying members have actually mainly left Washington one week after their House equivalents, with an arranged return not set up untilSeptember Of course, it’s possible a vote might be called previously then– and members would have about 24 hr’ notification to go back to Washington for it. But optimism is difficult to discover on Capitol Hill nowadays.
Asked Thursday if he thought Congress might pass legislation prior to September, GOPSen Pat Roberts of Kansas told CNN: “An actual law? I don’t know. Maybe that’s too much to ask.”
Despite the President’s fixation with obstructing mail-in voting, Trump motivated advocates in a 3rd crucial swing state (this time, North Carolina) to vote absentee. Which …is the same thing as vote-by-mail
Also worth keeping in mind: Trump himself plans to vote by…