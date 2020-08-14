Trump said the quiet part out loud on mail-in voting

President Donald Trump blamed it on the $25 million financing ask to assist the United States Postal Service and the $3.5 billion to reinforce the volume from mail-in voting this fall.

“They want three and a half billion dollars for something that’ll turn out to be fraudulent, that’s election money basically. … Now they need that money in order to make the Post Office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots,” Trump said Thursday, repeating his false claims that mail-in voting would be “fraudulent.”

“But if they don’t get those two items that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting because they’re not equipped to have it,” Trump included.

