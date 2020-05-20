Trump said Obama administration was handling early days of Swine Flu outbreak ‘fine,’ cautioned not to overreact

In 2009, then-businessman Trump said, “I think it’s fine. It’s the flu. It’s the flu,” noting that mankind has had epidemics and flus earlier than.

“It’s going to be handled. It’s going to come. It’s going to be bad. And maybe it will be worse than the normal flu seasons. And it’s going to go away. I think it is being handled fine. I think the words are right.”

“But, you know, you’re letting people in from countries that have bigger doses of it, and everybody’s coming into the country, and the Mexicans aren’t stopped and nobody’s stopped,” earlier than instantly noting, “I’m not saying they should be stopped.”

“It’s called the flu. Have you had the flu many times, Neil (Cavuto)? Probably. You know, we all have.”

The remarks are related to ones he would make as president 11 years later concerning the coronavirus, wherein he downplayed the virus by evaluating its dying toll to the flu. Weeks later, Trump pivoted to say that the coronavirus was “not the flu. It’s vicious.”

A CNN KFile evaluate of transcripts of Trump’s media appearances on tv and radio, at public occasions and in his Twitter feed discovered no different examples of Trump mentioning the H1N1 outbreak till this yr. The President was a frequent critic of then-President Barack Obama all through most of his tenure in workplace.

Amid the handling of his administration’s personal public well being disaster, Trump has tried to deflect blame by pointing to the Obama administration’s H1N1 flu response, significantly attacking former Vice President Joe Biden, his presumptive 2020 presidential election opponent.

In March of this yr, Trump tweeted that “their response to H1N1 Swine Flu was a full scale disaster, with thousands dying, and nothing meaningful done to fix the testing problem, until now. The changes have been made and testing will soon happen on a very large scale basis. All Red Tape has been cut, ready to go!”

Last month Trump tweeted, “Biden/Obama were a disaster in handling the H1N1 Swine Flu. Polling at the time showed disastrous approval numbers. 17,000 people died unnecessarily and through incompetence!”

The first H1N1 flu dying within the US occurred on the identical day as Trump’s Fox News interview, although it is unclear if that was announced earlier than the interview happened.

In the 2009 Fox News interview, Trump additionally cautioned towards overreacting to the virus and said​ that “vaccines can be very dangerous.”

In the interview, host Neil Cavuto referenced the government’s mishandling of the 1976 swine flu outbreak, which led to pointless vaccinations that killed at least 25 people and induced 500 individuals to undergo from Guillain-Barre syndrome, which damages nerves and may lead to paralysis, earlier than the vaccinations had been suspended.

“We pushed vaccines on people that killed a lot of people, paralyzed a lot of people. Do we risk doing the same now?” requested Cavuto.

“I think you do. And I think the vaccines can be very dangerous. And obviously, you know, a lot of people are talking about vaccines for children with respect to autism. And every report comes out like, you know, that doesn’t happen. But a lot of people feel that the vaccines are what causes autism in children,” Trump said. There isn’t any proof that vaccines trigger or are linked to autism, according to the CDC

He added, “This is the flu. And it’s a bad flu season perhaps, although it hasn’t even started yet. But it’s a bad flu season, perhaps. And maybe it won’t be. But I do think we shouldn’t be over-reacting.”

Cavuto then requested Trump, “So if one of your kids should say, I’m feeling a little sick, I need to take a day off from school, you’re not going to let them?”

Trump responded, “Well, I’d let them, absolutely. If they’re not feeling well, I would certainly let them. But I don’t think I’d inject them with all sorts of vaccines that really nobody right now knows if it works with respect to what they’re, what they’re looking at right now, Neil.”

In a press release, White House spokesman Judd Deere said, “President Trump’s highest priority has been the health and safety of the American people, which is why he has encouraged the use of vaccines and told parents and guardians to get their children vaccinated. Any new vaccine must be thoroughly tested to ensure it is effective, and that is why Operation Warp Speed is being led by expert scientists focused on safety and saving lives.”