Trump Russia bounties: White House says Trump reads amid questions about his handling of intelligence briefing

The White House has insisted the data was neither verified nor credible, and said it didn’t reach Trump because there was no consensus within the intelligence community about its veracity.

Trump is not proven to fully or regularly see the PDB, a thing that is well-known within the White House. He is instead orally briefed 2 or 3 times per week by his intelligence officials.

Without confirming whether the information was contained in the written document — something she claimed she would never “sit here and confirm or deny” — press secretary Kayleigh McEnany insisted Trump does read.

“The President does read and he also consumes intelligence verbally,” she said when questioned why Trump isn’t reading the PDB.

“This President, I will tell you, is the most informed person on planet Earth when it comes to the threats we face,” McEnany added, pointing to regular calls between Trump and his national security adviser Robert O’Brien. “He is constantly being informed and briefed on intelligence matters. But I’m not going to allow The New York Times to dictate when we give top-secret information and don’t give top-secret information.”

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said in a statement Tuesday evening the Defense Department “has no corroborating evidence at this time to validate the recent allegations regarding malign activity by Russian personnel against US forces in Afghanistan.”

He added that “the Department takes very seriously any and all potential threats against U.S. military personnel.”

Tuesday’s briefing was the latest try to steer questions away from the intelligence — and Trump’s apparent lack of response — and toward the leaks that allowed the info to come to light. The White House has defended Trump’s handling of the matter but hasn’t said how he could punish Russia if the data is found to be true.

After briefing Republican and Democratic lawmakers on the matter this week, McEnany said Trump had been been updated aswell. She had declined to create that announcement a day earlier in the day.

“The President has been briefed on what is unfortunately in the public domain,” McEnany said. “He has been briefed, but that does not change the fact that there is no consensus on this intelligence that still has yet to be verified.”

But she wouldn’t say whether Trump was reconsidering inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin to a meeting of the G7 , a step Trump has already announced as that he hopes to convene the group in September. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said earlier in the day Tuesday that Russia should “absolutely not” be readmitted in to the group, but McEnany said she hadn’t discussed the situation with the President.

“The idea that somehow he didn’t know or isn’t being briefed, it is a dereliction of duty if that is the case,” the former vice president said all through an event at a high school in Wilmington, Delaware. “If he was briefed and nothing was done about this, that’s a dereliction of duty,”

Despite McEnany’s claims, multiple officials have told CNN that Trump isn’t an avid consumer of the PDB, the highly classified written document prepared before dawn by intelligence analysts that is supposed to provide the commander in chief with an update on worldwide issues.

Even after intelligence analysts added more photos and charts to appeal to Trump’s learning style, the document often went unread, based on people knowledgeable about the matter.

Instead, Trump prefers an oral briefing a few times per week. But even yet in those sessions, participants have described the President as occasionally distracted by whatever is bothering him that day, which frequently includes a negative cable news segment or newspaper article, causing his intelligence briefings to be derailed.

A former senior administration official who had been part of the team that delivered Trump’s intelligence briefings said the President typically uses graphic-driven summation of current threats associated with an oral briefing, as an alternative of studying the material compiled by national security aides.

“He processes things by discussing them,” the official said. “So the presentation of the PDB has been tailored to that. The briefers will always want to get key points across. But he drives discussion how he wants.”

The official said Trump frequently complained about the information presented to him at the briefings, preferring to have potential solutions to national security threats offered to him rather than just the problems.

“He’s typically frustrated with intelligence because it shows a problem but doesn’t provide an answer,” the state said.