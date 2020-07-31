Trump rows back on delaying US election – Armenian News

US President Donald Trump on Thursday appeared to row back on the idea of delaying the 2020 election, even as he continued to raise doubts about efforts to expand mail-in voting in some states to respond to the coronavirus, USA Today reported.

“Do I want to see a date change? No,” Trump said at the White House hours after raising the idea of a delay in a tweet. “But I don’t want to see a crooked election.”

Trump drew bipartisan derision Thursday for questioning whether the presidential election should be delayed over concerns about voting during the pandemic – and his longstanding and unproven assertion that mail-in ballots would lead to election fraud.

Congressional Republicans bluntly rejected the idea and Democrats accused the president of attempting to sow doubt if the election doesn’t go his way.