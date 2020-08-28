Trump RNC speech strong; Biden still ahead

President Donald Trump delivered a “well-articulated” argument for a second term to close out the Republican National Convention, according longtime GOP pollster Frank Luntz.

“He made a very strong case, as did his daughter, Ivanka, for all the things that have happened over the last four years,” Luntz said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Friday. “I think it was well-delivered with the White House as a backdrop. And we can argue over whether or not that is legal, but in terms of show, in terms of content, in terms of language, it demonstrated what the Republican Party is about.”

Trump’s more than 70-minute speech from the South Lawn of the White House Thursday night served as the denouement for a four-day GOP convention that had been altered by the coronavirus pandemic, one week after the Democratic Party wrapped up its own nominating convention.

Luntz, who last week complimented Democratic nominee Joe Biden‘s acceptance speech, said he thought that with both major party conventions in the books, “there really shouldn’t be any undecided voters right now because there’s simply no similarity between the two candidates for president.”

“Donald Trump made a strong case for why Joe Biden’s policies are dangerous for the country. Joe Biden made a strong case for why Donald Trump isn’t qualified anymore to lead the country. They both did an excellent job at disqualifying the other,” contended Luntz, who attended Trump’s speech in-person along with hundreds of others.

At…