Trump rips Jeff Sessions, backs his Senate-runoff opponent: ‘He let our Country down’

“3 years ago, after Jeff Sessions recused himself, the Fraudulent Mueller Scam began,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Alabama, do not trust Jeff Sessions. He let our Country down. That’s why I endorsed Coach Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville), the true supporter of our #MAGA agenda!”

The president’s tweet included a hyperlink to Tuberville’s campaign-donation website, and retweeted a Tuberville publish from final Sunday, selling his marketing campaign.

Trump beforehand endorsed Tuberville in March, after Tuberville garnered essentially the most votes within the state’s GOP Senate main, AL.com reported. But as a result of Tuberville didn’t appeal to assist from an outright majority, he’ll face Sessions – the No. 2 finisher in March – within the July runoff.

The runoff was initially scheduled for March 31 however was rescheduled to July due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Back in March, Sessions dismissed Trump’s choice to again his opponent.

“Of course, President Trump can endorse anyone he chooses for the U.S. Senate election in Alabama,” Sessions tweeted at the time. “But the Constitution expressly empowers the people of Alabama, and only them, to select their Senator. I intend to take my case directly to the people of Alabama.”

Later Friday, Sessions responded on Twitter to Trump’s newest message.

“Look, I know your anger, but recusal was required by law,” Sessions wrote. “I did my duty & you’re damn fortunate I did. It protected the rule of law & resulted in your exoneration. Your personal feelings don’t dictate who Alabama picks as their senator, the people of Alabama do.”

In a separate message, Sessions additionally slammed Tuberville.

“Tuberville’s a coward who is rightly too afraid to debate me,” Sessions wrote. “He says you’re wrong on China & trade. He wants to bring in even more foreign workers to take American jobs. That’s not your agenda and it’s not mine or Alabama’s. I know Alabama. Tuberville doesn’t.”

Sessions, 73, represented Alabama within the U.S. Senate from 1997 to 2017 however resigned when Trump appointed him U.S. lawyer normal. Sessions had been one of many first high-profile Republicans to endorse Trump’s 2016 presidential marketing campaign.

But Sessions resigned as lawyer normal in November 2018. His relationship with Trump soured after Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation, paving the way in which for the appointment of former FBI Director Robert Mueller to guide a probe that tormented Trump for 2 years.

Sessions was finally succeeded by William Barr, who grew to become lawyer normal in February 2019. Matthew Whitaker led the Justice Department on an interim foundation between Sessions’ departure and Barr taking workplace.

The winner of the Sessions-Tuberville runoff will face Democratic incumbent Sen. Doug Jones.