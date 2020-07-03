Trump rips CNN’s Chris Cuomo on ‘really bad’ ratings, says ‘Fredo’ should be reassigned, take pay cut

On Wednesday, Trump said Cuomo should have his pay cut because of low viewership.

“Can’t believe how badly @CNN has done in the newly released TV ratings,” Trump wrote. “They are so far below @FoxNews (thank you President Trump!) that you can barely find them. Fredo should be given a big pay cut! MSDNC also did poorly. As I have long said, Fake News does not pay!!!”

All three networks set ratings records for the next quarter of 2020 but Fox News was in front of MSNBC, averaging 3.57 million viewers in primetime nightly to MSNBC’s 2 million. CNN came in last one of the three, with 1.81 million primetime viewers, based on The Hollywood Reporter.

While CNN’s ratings were well below those of Fox News, CNN still reported the highest rating of its history in the second quarter and Cuomo had the highest-rated show on his network, Mediaite reported.

In total viewers in the full time slot, however, Cuomo came in third (2.21 million), behind MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow in second (3.2 million).

Fox News’ Sean Hannity finished first at 4.3 million, his highest ratings ever, according to Nielson Media Research, The Hill reported.

In another tweet Wednesday, Trump congratulated “Fox & Friends” on its ratings, slammed MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and called CNN a “mess.”

Cuomo had a contentious interview this week in which that he dismissed the concerns of a St. Louis homeowner who brandished a gun during a Black Lives Matter protest. The homewoner, Mark McCloskey, told Cuomo he was trying to protect his home from “mobsters” who had broken a gate to enter the private street facing his house.

Cuomo and Trump frequently trade criticisms of each and every other.