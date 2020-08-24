Trump revives Bush v. Gore in his crusade against mail-in voting

The 5-4 ruling in Bush v. Gore ended a 36-day ordeal after the Florida results were too close to call. The dispute featured battalions of lawyers that descended on the state, challenged ballots with “hanging chads,” and multiple recounts under the glare of national television. Although the case still resonates politically, haunting close elections, its legal principle has long been regarded as a proverbial ticket good for one ride only. The Supreme Court itself has not cited the case in any ruling since then.

Still, as tensions rise over mail-in ballots, Trump persists with his unsupported assertions of fraudulent voting, and his legal team newly raises Bush v. Gore, some Democratic lawyers wonder whether the case may become less like the single-ride ticket and more like the axiomatic principle that, in the words of the late Justice Robert H. Jackson, “ lies about like a loaded weapon ready ” to be brought forward in a moment of need.

If the Trump campaign’s new legal approach succeeds, it could lead to the mass discarding of votes in November, a prospect that has drawn concern from some Democrats as states increasingly encourage vote-by-mail options because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

When the high court stopped the Florida recounts in 2000, giving the Republican Texas Gov. Bush the White House over…

