Trump retweets conspiracy theory questioning COVID-19 death toll

President TrumpDonald John Trump Birx states she’s confident about coronavirus vaccine however advises individuals to ‘do the best thing today’ McGahn argued Kushner’s security clearance must be devalued: book Wisconsin guv advises Trump not to check out Kenosha: ‘I am worried your existence will just impede our recovery’ MORE over the weekend retweeted a conspiracy theory incorrectly declaring that just about 9,000 individuals had “actually” passed away from coronavirus, rather of about 150,000.

Twitter later on eliminated the tweet, composed by a user called “Mel Q,” who is likewise a follower of the QAnon conspiracy theory, stating it breached its guidelines.

The now-deleted tweet indicated a post on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website saying that “for 6% of the deaths, COVID-19 was the only cause mentioned.”

But contrary to the claim in the tweet, that does not indicate that the other 94 percent did not pass away from the coronavirus. Many of the staying deaths were noted as likewise having conditions that are straight triggered by the coronavirus, such as “respiratory failure.” Others had hidden conditions that are not always fatal by themselves, however that make coronavirus even worse, such as weight problems and diabetes.

