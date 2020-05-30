Trump responds to White House protesters saying they would have been met with “vicious dogs”

Protesters who gathered in cities throughout the United States informed CNN of their frustration over George Floyd’s dying in Minneapolis.

“There needs to be change, officers need to be trained better,” one protester who was arrested in Atlanta informed CNN’s Nick Valencia as he was being detained by police.

A scarcity of change and police reform are simply a few of the causes individuals are enraged.

Chelsea Peterson, in Portland, Oregon, informed CNN she demonstrated Friday night time to “show my solidarity with my black brothers and sisters” as they face injustice.

“I protested for black men who are disproportionately arrested and convicted for crimes compared to their white counterparts. And I protested for black children that are shot over bags of Skittles,” she stated.

Peterson stated it was “not enough to simply share a post or use a hashtag” to insist that black lives matter.

“It was important for me as a white person to actually show up because it is our responsibility to dismantle the systems of oppression that we have created.”

In Minneapolis, Alicia Smith, a group organizer, informed CNN: “There are not any phrases within the English language that can convey the despair that I felt watching that man’s life depart his physique and him scream out for his mom. I heard my son saying, ‘Mama, save me.’

“My kids are little boys, and my son asked me, ‘Am I going to live to be a grown-up?'” Smith stated. “I’ve got to ruin his innocence and tell him how to exist as a young black boy in this country.”

Another protester, Craig Maxwell, in Charlotte, North Carolina, informed CNN he turned out to exhibit as a result of he felt the necessity to step up his advocacy.

“I’ve been talking to several of my black friends the last day or two and hearing what they’re going through,” he stated. “A number of introspection and recognizing that I don’t put my cash the place my mouth is sufficient.

“Basically, I was there because they were there, if that makes sense.”

Mackenzie Slagle, in Oakland, California, stated it was time for police brutality to cease.

“I don’t agree with breaking into the entire companies, however I can perceive the outrage after repeated incidents. We’ve peacefully protested all of these. It wasn’t till Minneapolis bought violent they lastly arrested a police officer.