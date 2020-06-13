Trump reschedules Tulsa rally ‘out of respect’ for Juneteenth

“We had previously scheduled our #MAGA Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for June 19th — a big deal,” Trump tweeted. “Unfortunately, however, this would fall on the Juneteenth Holiday. Many of my African American friends and supporters have reached out to suggest that we consider changing the date out of respect for this Holiday, and in observance of this important occasion and all that it represents. I have therefore decided to move our rally to Saturday, June 20th, in order to honor their requests.”

Earlier Friday, Trump denied in an interview with Fox News that the rally was purposefully scheduled for June 19 in Tulsa — the website of one of the worst atrocities against African Americans in the nation’s history a century ago — and instead said it should be thought of as a “celebration.”

“It’s an interesting date. It wasn’t done for that reason, but it’s an interesting date,” that he said.