Trump: Republicans opposed to funding FBI building in COVID-19 bill ‘should go back to school and learn’

“But Republicans don’t want it in the bill,” a press reporter notified Trump.

“Then Republicans should go back to school and learn you need a new building,” the president stated. “It’s a bad building, it’s a dangerous building, you have slabs falling off. It’s not a good building from the inside. It’s a very expensive building, they need a new building and we can do it very easily.”

On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stated he opposed consisting of funding for a brand-new FBI head office in the next round of relief legislation, though the White House insisted it be consisted of in the initial GOP bill text launched a day previously. The brand-new proposition assigned $1.75 billion for the brand-new building.

McConnell explained he has no objective of defending the FBI cash, calling it “non-germane” to the coronavirus pandemic and compared it to additionals in the $3 trillion House bill that he opposes, such as complete remediation of State and Local Tax (SALT) reduction or extending $1,200 direct payments to undocumented immigrants.

MCCONNELL DISAGREES WITH FUNDING FOR NEW FBI BUILDING IN CORONAVIRUS LEGISLATION

“Let me speak for myself, I am opposed to non-germane amendments,” McConnell informed press reporters at the Capitol.

“Whether it’s funding for the FBI building, or for example, in the House bill, whether it’s a tax cut for high-income earners in blue states, or other non-germane amendments in the House bill like marijuana studies or aid to illegal immigrants. When we get to the end of the process I would hope all non-COVID related measures are out — no matter what bills they were in at the start.”

McConnell Monday currently distanced himself from the unassociated FBI funding and stated it was a White House top priority. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of personnel Mark Meadows were at the Capitol all weekend– without McConnell– to compose the bill.

“They’ll have to answer the question on why they insisted on that provision,” McConnell informed press reportersMonday “You’ll have to ask why they firmly insisted that be consisted of.”

MCCONNELL REVEALS ‘HEALS ACT,’ THE GOP CORONAVIRUS STIMULUS PROPOSITION

Trump stated that the FBI had actually thought about creating a brand-new building in Virginia or Maryland, however he insisted they reconstruct on the home of the present head office to be near the Justice Department.

The Trump administration’s abrupt strategies to nix the anticipated brand-new FBI school in the residential areas had actually currently drawn the ire of legislators, consisting of Meadows, who raised expense issues about the destroy-and- reconstruct strategy when he was a GOP member of the House, Federal News Network reported in 2015.

The Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz announced in 2019 he’s reviewing the scenarios around the cancellation of the strategy to transfer the FBI head office to Virginia or Maryland.

Democrats have actually implicated Trump of desiring the FBI building to stay in Washington for his own self-interest by avoiding a brand-new hotel from being established on the FBI downtown realty that might take on his neighboring DC Trump hotel.

“They don’t have money for food stamps, but they have money for an FBI building just so that they can diminish competition for the president’s hotel,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated Monday of the GOP bill proposition.

Fox News’ Marisa Schultz contributed to this report.