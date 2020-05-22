Trump removes mask before facing cameras at car factory

President Donald Trump says he wore a mask in a “back area” throughout a factory tour in Michigan, however eliminated it before facing the cameras.

He informed reporters he took off the facial overlaying at the Ford car plant as a result of he “didn’t want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it”, and he was about to make a speech.

Despite Michigan’s lawyer common urging the president to adjust to well being tips, the president insisted it was pointless as a result of he’s repeatedly examined for coronavirus.