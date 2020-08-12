Trump releases recommendations for reopening U.S. schools By Reuters

©Reuters U.S. President Trump holds coronavirus illness (COVID-19) pandemic reaction instruction at the White House in Washington
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday launched 8 recommendations for reopening U.S. schools amidst the coronavirus pandemic, consisting of that masks be utilized when social distancing is not possible.
Trump stated at a White House press instruction that the federal government would offer 125 million multiple-use masks to school districts around the nation.
