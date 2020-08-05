Trump rejects Obama’s call to boost voting, says ‘success’ will heal racism By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters U.S. President Trump holds signing event for the Great American Outdoors Act at the White House in Washington



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday flatly turned down the requirement for direct action to address racism in the United States, dismissing his predecessor’s call for sweeping actions to boost civil and voting rights ahead of theNov 3 election.

The Republican president, in an interview on Fox News, slammed President Barack Obama’s speech recently, in which the Democrat advised Americans to safeguard democracy and laid out a list of required reforms such as making election day a legal holiday, broadening early voting and increasing ballot websites.

“There is an attack on our democratic freedoms and we should treat it as such,” Obama stated in a eulogy for the late U.S. Representative John Lewis, a Black civil liberties icon.

Tensions over racism and social oppression flared once again after the May 25 death of a Black guy, George Floyd, at the hands of a policeman, triggering across the country demonstrations and dispute over the treatment of Blacks and minorities.

The coronavirus pandemic and resulting high financial crash have actually likewise disproportionately harmed minorities.

Asked what might be done to heal …