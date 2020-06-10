Trump rejects calls to drop Confederate base names

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption “Keep pushing”: Washington DC protesters on keeping the momentum going

US President Donald Trump says he will “not even consider” renaming military bases named for Confederate generals.

He tweeted that the bases were section of “a Great American heritage”.

Mr Trump’s remarks follow reports that top military officials were open to changes amid nationwide soul-searching following the death of George Floyd.

For many, symbols of the Confederacy – the slaveholding southern states that seceded, prompting the 1861-65 American Civil War – evoke a racist past.

The move to rename the 10 bases named for Confederate generals – all positioned in former Confederate states – has been presented by advocates of the idea as a step towards racial reconciliation.

On Wednesday, Nascar – a league by which both drivers and fans are overwhelmingly white – announced that it would ban the flying of Confederate flags at its races and other events.

And earlier in the day this week, the US Marine Corps issued an order for commanders to “identify and remove the display of the Confederate battle flag or its depiction within workplaces, common-access areas and public areas on their installations”.

But Mr Trump appeared to reject this tidal change, writing in a tweet that the bases named for Confederate generals “have become part of a Great American heritage, a history of Winning, Victory and Freedom”.

He added: “The United States of America trained and deployed our HEROES on these Hallowed Grounds, and won two World Wars. Therefore, my Administration wont even look at the renaming of the Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations.

“Our history because the Greatest Nation in the World will never be tampered with. Respect our Military!”