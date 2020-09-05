Trump referred to Marines buried at cemetery in France as ‘losers’ and ‘suckers’

Trump was expected to go to an occasion at the cemetery throughout the journey, however rain and fog were blamed for him not being able to helicopter to the website. The White House then identified he might not motorcade to the place– 50 miles beyond Paris– since it would be too tough to attempt to protect the roadways.

The previous authorities, who decreased to be called, mainly verified reporting from Jeffrey Goldberg in The Atlantic magazine, which mentioned sources who stated Trump turned down the concept of a cemetery go to and continued to refer to the fallen soldiers as “losers” and “suckers.”

Speaking to press reporters after returning from a rally in Pennsylvania on Thursday, the President stated the report was “a disgraceful situation.”

“To think that I would make statements negative to our military when nobody has done what I’ve done, with the budgets and the military budget. We’re getting pay raises for the military. It is a disgraceful situation, by a magazine that is a terrible magazine, I don’t read it,” he stated. The Atlantic particularly reported that Trump didn’t desire to participate in an event at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France in 2018 since he was worried that the rain would dishevel his hair. CNN press reporters in France throughout the President’s go to reported that regional weather forecast showed there was a low ceiling and heavy rain in the location of the cemetery, and authorities at the time stated there was not time to arrange French security to cover a long motorcade path. Trump …

