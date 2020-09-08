Trump pushes misleading claim China is stoking protests to help Biden win election

These comments from Trump, and similar claims that have been made by many of his appointees, seek to achieve the same goal: playing up the theory that China is meddling to get Biden elected, while downplaying well-founded reports that Russia is trying to help Trump win again, like it did in 2016.

“From what little evidence we have about China’s troll-farm activity, with its bots and with all of its others, they seem to be favoring Vice President Biden, trying trying to make life very difficult for President Trump — as well as fueling the protests, of course,” Chang stated. “I think that Beijing has decided that it’s voting for the Democratic Party candidate.”

It was not immediately clear where Chang’s information comes from but the US government and Silicon Valley have not offered any public assessment about alleged covert Chinese troll farm activity similar to what he described. Chang did not respond to CNN’s request for comment regarding the origins of the information he cited.

The only public comments from these groups about election meddling on social media have focused on pro-Trump activity that is tied to the Kremlin. Additionally, the article seems to run counter to what US intelligence officials tasked with protecting the 2020 election from foreign interference have said publicly. Intelligence officials have said they have uncovered evidence that Russia is currently interfering in the election to hurt Biden’s campaign. Separately, some evidence has already…

Read The Full Article