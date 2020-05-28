Tweets from President Donald Trump have dredged up a baseless and debunked claim about MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough. CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan and Brian Stelter discuss the decades-old conspiracy theory.
Trump pushes conspiracy theory about MSNBC host
