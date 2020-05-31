Trump Pulls U.S. Out Of World Health Organization: Is The U.N. Next?

On Friday at a White House Rose Garden occasion, President Donald Trump mentioned that the U.S. is “terminating” its relationship with the corrupt and Chinese-controlled World Health Organization (WHO) over its failure to alter within the face of its dealing with of the worldwide pandemic and its subservience to the Chinese communists.

President Trump mentioned, “Because they have failed to make the requested and greatly needed reforms, we will be today terminating our relationship with the World Health Organization and redirecting those funds to other worldwide and deserving urgent global public health needs. The world is now suffering as a result of the misfeasance of the Chinese government. Chinese officials ignored their reporting obligations to the World Health Organization and pressured the World Health Organization to mislead the world when the virus was first discovered by Chinese authorities. Countless lives have been taken and profound economic hardship has been inflicted across the globe.”

Hitting the Chinese with a tough blow, the president introduced he’ll “suspend the entry of certain foreign nationals from China who we have identified as a potential security risk.” The president additionally had phrases over the Chinese safety crackdown on Hong Kong and the suspension of Hong Kong’s civil liberties. Both are in direct violation of the treaty signed by the Chinese and the British in 1997, when the British handed over Hong Kong to the Chicoms. It can also be in contravention of the oft-stated “one country, two systems” Chinese coverage of the previous twenty-plus years.

Trump mentioned, “The rest of the world was electrified by a sense of optimism that Hong Kong was a glimpse of China’s future, not that Hong Kong would grow into a reflection of China’s past.”

This America First transfer (leaving the WHO) by the president has electrified those that are uninterested in seeing this nation taken benefit of on the worldwide stage. The president has made and fulfilled guarantees of abandoning treaties, just like the Iranian nuclear deal and the Paris Accords, that put the U.S. at a global drawback. Now some are asking: Should we go away the U.N. and will that be the president’s subsequent transfer?

It would definitely slot in along with his total America First coverage and wouldn’t elicit a backlash besides from the standard suspects preferring U.N. sovereignty/world governance over this nation to American management of our personal future. And sure, the U.N. is an anti-American nest of vipers that acts primarily as a diplomatic trip spot for the dumb youthful sons of dictators and as a diplomatic intelligence gathering outpost for America’s enemies. And that’s the rationale, the enemy international diplomats, we received’t go away the U.N.

Ever heard of Arkady Shevchenko? Perhaps not. He was a prime Soviet diplomat on the U.N. between 1973-1978. He was your common Soviet drone and most of the people ignored him as mundane and prosaic. But the CIA didn’t.

When numerous diplomats come right here from their Third World and communist deathtraps they see New York City, one of many biggest cities on the earth and residential to the nexus of world capitalism, and typically fall in love with the place, its life-style, and subsequently the West. That’s the place the CIA is available in.

Shevchenko was a kind of males who noticed The City and realized the propaganda his nation had been stuffing down his throat since childhood was all a lie. Thus in 1975 he contacted U.S. Intelligence and for 3 years, till he defected to America in 1978 (whereupon he gave the U.S. troves of worthwhile intel information throughout debriefing), he spied for us and in opposition to the Soviets on the U.N.

Having disaffected diplomats come right here and heat to the West is like bringing moths to the flame for U.S. Intelligence. Who is aware of what number of Shevchenkos are working for us proper now from Russia, China, and elsewhere? Likely quite a lot of, as Manhattan is usually a tempting mistress. So, it’s definitely worth the parking tickets, the international intel brokers, and the ineffective anti-Western babble of the U.N. to have them kindly deliver us potential intel belongings ripe for the plucking. That’s why we should always keep. Because within the huge image, although the joint is an annoying irritant, it advantages us.

