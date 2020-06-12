Trump Promises To ‘Straighten Out’ Anarchists In Seattle If Democrats Won’t

President Trump vowed to “straighten out” anarchists who have taken control of an alleged ‘autonomous zone’ in Seattle following the mayor downplayed it as nothing more than a “block party.”

In an interview with Fox News’ Harris Faulkner, Trump said his administration is “not going to let Seattle be occupied by anarchists.”

“If there were more toughness, you wouldn’t have the kind of devastation that you had in Minneapolis and in Seattle. I mean, let’s see what’s going on in Seattle,” Trump told Faulkner.

“I will tell you, if they don’t straighten that situation out, we’re going to straighten it out,” that he insisted.

Watch the newest video at foxnews.com

RELATED: Seattle Antifa Create ‘Autonomous Zone’ – Immediately Leads To Warlords, Extortion Of Businesses, Food Shortages

Just a Block Party?

Trump is referring to anarchists that have taken over a six-block area in Seattle they call the “Capital Hill Autonomous Zone.”

These criminals have enlisted armed guards to control usage of the zone, and there have been reports that businesses within the area are now being required to pay a fee to continue operation.

The police precinct was also abandoned, and police force is no longer going in the brand new zone.

In other words – pure anarchy.

The President has properly dubbed these anarchists “domestic terrorists.”

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, however, defended the move to abandon the police precinct and said the takeover by rioters was “more like a block party atmosphere.”

Imagine being that completely separated from reality.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan says the six-block autonomous zone in her city called CHAZ, where armed Antifa types have driven off police and set up checkpoints, is “more like a block party atmosphere” than an “armed takeover.” pic.twitter.com/5S5RcXyID1 — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) June 12, 2020

RELATED: Joy Behar Offers Insincere Apology After Calling the President a Domestic Terrorist

Restore Order

Regardless of how you experience current protests in America, you can’t simply abandon an entire swath of a city to armed anarchists and say, ‘Hey, that’s cool, it’s slightly block party.’

Somebody needs to restore law and order.

And if Mayor Durkan and Washington Governor Jay Inslee (D) aren’t willing to take action … enter the law and order President.

Describing Durkan’s response as “pathetic,” Trump demanded Inslee submit National Guard troops to revive order.

“He’s got great National Guard troops so he can do it,” the President said. “But one way or the other, it’s going to get done. These people are not going to occupy a major portion of a great city.”

Trump went on to spell it out the in-custody death of George Floyd, which has resulted in the riots and domestic terrorist uprisings we’re seeing in Seattle, as “eight minutes of horror” and “a disgrace.”

But that he reasonably refused to paint all police with the broad brush of being bad cops because the Democrats have.

“Police aren’t like that. I mean, I’ve seen so many incredible things that they do,” he explained. “But you don’t see that … You don’t wear it television.”