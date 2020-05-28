Trump press secretary says president always tries to tell truth as she attacks social media

Donald Trump’s press secretary stated the president always intends to give truthful info as he prepares to signal an government order towards social media tech giants.

Kayleigh McEnany stated if anybody must be reality checked extra it must be the mainstream media.

“I’m around the president, his intent is always to give truthful information to the American people,” she stated throughout a press briefing in the present day.

Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the complete story, not simply the headlines

Ahead of an anticipated government order on social media, Ms McEnany stated that Twitter put a false, inaccurate reality verify on the president’s tweets.





“The deputy chief of staff here was the first user in the history of Twitter to receive a so-called, quote ‘manipulated media’ label, for posting a video that played a verbatim clip,” she stated.

“It is no coincidences that these two unbelievable interventions by Twitter were targeted against the president of the United States and one of the president’s top advisers.”

More follows…