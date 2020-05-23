Trump press secretary appears to show president’s bank details – video | US news

By
Jasyson
-

Kayleigh McEnany showed up to inadvertently disclose Donald Trump’s exclusive bank details while showing proof of the president’s $100,000 contribution to initiatives to control the coronavirus. McEnany revealed Trump would certainly contribute his quarterly pay cheque, as well as when she stood up the cheque for White House press reporters, Trump’s financial details were not covered

