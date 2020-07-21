Trump predicts pandemic will ‘get worse before it gets better’

Image copyright

President Donald Trump has warned that the US pandemic will probably “get worse before it gets better”, as he revived his coronavirus briefings.

Mr Trump also asked all Americans to wear face coverings, saying “they’ll have an effect” and show “patriotism”.

He had not been wearing a mask at the briefing, but has previously downplayed such personal protective equipment.

The president’s aides have reportedly asked him to look at a new tone as virus caseloads spike across the US.

The daily White House news conferences ended immediately after Mr Trump suggested in April throughout freewheeling remarks from the podium that the virus could be treated by injecting bleach into people.

In his first White House coronavirus briefing for months on Tuesday, a far more scripted president echoed what public health officials on his pandemic task force have been saying as that he warned: “It will probably unfortunately get worse before it gets better.”

He added: “We’re asking every one that when you aren’t able to socially distance, wear a mask, get a mask.

“Whether you want the mask or perhaps not, they have an effect, they’ll make a splash and we truly need everything we could get.”

The president is facing an uphill climb to re-election in November against Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, based on opinion polls.

Mr Trump appeared on Tuesday with no medical experts who used to deal with the briefings. He kept his remarks brief and focused, avoiding sparring with reporters who asked a couple of questions.

He continued: “We’re asking Americans to utilize masks, socially distance and employ vigorous hygiene – wash the hands every chance you get, while sheltering high-risk populations.

“We are imploring young Americans to avoid packed bars and other crowded indoor gatherings. Be safe and be smart.”

Mr Trump has been reluctant to wear a mask himself while watching media, claiming that some individuals only wore such face coverings as a political statement against him. The press pictured him recently wearing a mask for the first time as he visited a military hospital.