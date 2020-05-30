Trump praises Secret Service and threatens protesters with ‘vicious dogs’ | US news

Donald Trump has praised the US Secret Service for confronting protesters who massed exterior the White House on Friday night time, tweeting that had any of the group breached the fence, they “would have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen”.

It was the president’s newest doubtlessly inflammatory response to protests which have erupted throughout the US over the demise of George Floyd, an African American man who died whereas being arrested by police in Minneapolis.

On Friday, Trump tweeted, “When the looting starts, the shooting starts”, a phrase with racist origins which was censored by Twitter.

Trump then claimed he hadn’t identified the inflammatory nature of the phrase, not to mention had supposed to name for violence towards his personal residents. He additionally expressed his “deepest condolences and most heartfelt sympathies to the family of George Floyd”.

Those phrases had been extra in conserving with these of Joe Biden, Trump’s presumptive opponent within the presidential election in November. The former vice-president spoke to Floyd’s household and issued a video deal with through which he stated: “This is no time for incendiary tweets. This is no time to encourage violence. This is a national crisis, and we need real leadership right now.”

On Friday night time, as protests reached the White House gates, Trump turned again to incendiary tweeting, electioneering on the again of protests, riots and looting in cities throughout the US.

Outside the White House, individuals hurled bricks, bottles and different objects at Secret Service and US park law enforcement officials in riot gear behind barricades.

The crowd of a whole bunch chanted “No justice, no peace” and “Say his name: George Floyd”. The protest went on for a number of hours earlier than police declared it “unlawful” and ordered everybody to depart. Dozens of officers pushed ahead with their shields and fired off streams of pepper spray at protesters.

Trump stated he watched the occasions from the White House and that the Secret Service did a “great job”.

The president added: “They let the ‘protesters’ scream and rant as much as they wanted, but whenever someone got too frisky or out of line, they would quickly come down on them, hard – didn’t know what hit them.”

Without proof, the president claimed the protesters had been “professionally” organized however had did not breach the White House perimeter.

“If they had they would have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen. That’s when people would have been really badly hurt, at least,” Trump tweeted.

Trump rounded off the flurry of tweets by attacking Muriel Bowser, the mayor of Washington DC, for not sending DC police to assist.

This adopted a theme, through which the president has responded to the turmoil by blaming riots on Democratic mayors and state governors and lamenting the injury prompted to companies throughout the unrest.

In subsequent tweets, the president once more claimed with out proof the protest was “professionally managed” and concerned “organised groups”. The protesters, he stated, “had little to do with the memory of George Floyd. They were just there to cause trouble … Tonight, I understand, is MAGA NIGHT AT THE WHITE HOUSE???”

It was not instantly clear if the president was calling for a counter-protest by his supporters, an occasion which might be more likely to enflame tensions already working excessive.

Trump and the primary girl, Melania Trump, had been due on Saturday to fly to Florida for the rescheduled launch of a manned SpaceX mission, their public schedule bringing them again to the White House at 8.15pm.