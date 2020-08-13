Trump praises GOP candidate despite her QAnon support

By
Mayukh Saha
-

President Donald Trump praised a QAnon supporter who is on the verge of becoming a Republican member of Congress, tweeting that Marjorie Taylor Greene is “a real winner” after her primary victory. CNN’s Manu Raju reports some Republicans who criticized her extreme and racist remarks are now supporting her. #CNN #News

