Trump postponing the G7 to at least September

“I’m postponing it because I don’t feel as a G7 it probably represents what’s going on in the world. It’s a very outdated group of countries,” Trump instructed reporters aboard Air Force One on Saturday.

The G7 is comprised of the US, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy and Japan.

White House director of strategic communications Alyssa Farah stated the President desires to convey different conventional allies, together with Five Eyes international locations, into the combine, in addition to these impacted by coronavirus, and to speak about the way forward for China.

The President had lately stated he deliberate to host the G7 in individual later subsequent month, however has confronted a blended and unsure response from different G7 leaders on attending the summit in individual amid the pandemic.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel “cannot confirm” that she is going to attend a potential G7 summit in Washington amid the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesperson at the Chancellery stated Saturday. “The Chancellor thanks President Trump for his invitation to the G7 summit in Washington at the end of June,” Merkel’s spokesperson stated in a press release. “As of today, given the overall pandemic situation, she cannot confirm her personal participation, that is, a trip to Washington,” the spokesperson added. Meanwhile, Germany’s Health Minister, Jens Spahn, expressed his “disappointment” over the United States’ withdrawal from the World Health Organization , saying that the resolution taken by the Trump administration was a “setback” for worldwide well being coverage. Other world leaders have additionally been cagey with regards to Trump’s proposed G7 summit. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated on Wednesday he couldn’t but commit to attending the proposed G7 assembly in individual due to issues over transmission of the virus and Canada’s quarantine guidelines. “There are significant health preoccupations that we have around holding it in person but there’s no question that an in-person meeting in an ideal situation are much more effective than even virtual meetings,” he stated. French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Trump on Thursday. The two leaders “agreed on the importance of convening the G7 in person in the near future,” in accordance to a White House readout of the name. But the White House didn’t say whether or not Macron had dedicated to attending in individual. Trump first launched the concept of reviving the summit as an in-person event in a tweet on May 20 , indicating that it will sign to the world that issues are returning to regular after the coronavirus pandemic halted journey and froze the world economic system.

CNN’s Nadine Schmidt, Laura Smith-Spark, Paula Newton, Kevin Liptak and Nikki Carvajal contributed to this report.





