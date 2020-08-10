Trump postpones G7 summit until after US election

“I’m much more inclined to do it sometime after the election,” Trump informed press reporters at a news instruction. “We were going to do it in September.”

The presidency of the G7 turns yearly, and Trump is this year’s chair.

The summit was slated to be held at Camp David in June, and after a tentative strategy to delay the conference and switch to a virtual conference, Trump had actually drifted in May the concept of doing it face to face in the fall.

Trump stated the White House had not yet officially welcomed leaders.