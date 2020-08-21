Trump pledges to send ‘sheriffs’ and ‘law enforcement’ to polling places on Election Day, but it’s not clear he can

“We’re going to have sheriffs, and we’re going to have law enforcement, and we’re going to have, hopefully, US attorneys, and we’re going to have everybody and attorney generals (sic),” Trump stated throughout an interview on Fox News with Sean Hannity.
Trump has no authority to release regional police authorities to display elections, although his project might employ off-duty cops to work the surveys, stated Rick Hasen, an election law professional at the University of California at Irvine.
If Trump did so, it likely would activate legal action from Democrats, who would declare the relocation amounted to a voter-suppression technique. And it would have echoes of a case that led to a federal court decree that for years dramatically limited the Republican National Committee’s “ballot security” work without previous judicial approval.
The 1982 decree developed from a Democratic National Committee suit that implicated the RNC of attempting to reduce votes in New Jersey by, to name a few things, publishing armed, off-duty …