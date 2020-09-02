Trump Pledges $5 Million For Riot-Torn Kenosha, Police

President Trump revealed on Tuesday that his administration would be supplying millions in monetary support to assist Kenosha police and the city recuperate from the riots.

The President’s dedication paints a plain contrast from rioters and leading Democrats who are requiring that police are defunded or even abolished.

Trump Pledges Millions Of Dollars To Kenosha Police And The City

“I’m committed to helping Kenosha rebuild, we all are,” President Trump stated at an interview onTuesday “I will provide $1 million to the Kenosha law enforcement so that you have some extra money to go out and do what you have to do… It was a rough week to put it mildly, and you’ve done it incredibly well,” the President revealed.

$ 42 million more will likewise go towards “supporting public safety state-wide including direct support for law enforcement and funding for additional prosecutors to punish criminals and resources to provide services to victims of crime,” the President included, with another $4 million offered to support small companies that were burnt down.

