US President Donald Trump is planning to resume some funding to the controversial World Health Organization, the Daily Mail studies, citing a leaked draft of a White House letter.

Trump final month reduce off all US funding to the group, accounting for about half the WHO’s annual funding, accusing it of “severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus.”

The president has stored up the criticism, saying at a city corridor final week: “The World Health organisation has been a disaster — everything they said was wrong, and they’re China-centric.”

Now, the White House is seemingly on the point of providing to resume funding the WHO on the identical degree as China, in accordance to a draft letter reported by Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

“Despite [its] shortcomings, I imagine that the WHO nonetheless has super potential, and wish to see the WHO dwell up to this potential, significantly now throughout this international disaster’ the draft letter reads, apparently in Trump’s voice.

“That is why I’ve decided the United States will continue to partner and work with the World Health Organization’ it adds. ‘China owes a massive debt to the entire world, and it can start with paying its fair share to the WHO.”

“If China increases its funding to the WHO,” the letter provides, “we will consider matching those increases.”

Previously, the US despatched about $400 million a yr to the WHO yearly, which is ten occasions the quantity China contributes.