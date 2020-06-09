Trump plans to resume election rallies despite warnings over large crowds | US news

Donald Trump plans to start holding campaign rallies face-to-face again next two weeks, despite the coronavirus pandemic continuing in the US and experts warning about the public health dangers of crowding at events.

The president hasn’t held an election rally since 2 March in Charlotte, North Carolina, as cases of coronavirus in the US began to increase.

Trump’s campaign advisers continue to be determining where in fact the rallies will require place and what safety precautions will be implemented, depending on the kind of venue opted for, Politico reported on Monday, adding that campaign manager Brad Parscale is expected to present Trump with possibilities over the following few days.

Aides describe Trump as champing at the bit to move out and start campaigning again in front of the 3 November US presidential election.

An official, confirming Politico’s report, said safety measures for attendees were still being worked out.

In a statement, Parscale predicted Trump rallies will surpass those of his Democrat rival for the White House, Joe Biden, whose campaigning has also been sharply curtailed due to the virus recently, but who’s leading the president in a number of recent polls.

Trump is under some pressure to reverse his tumbling prospects for re-election, and is relying upon a rebound in the US economy, which was rocked by the global pandemic.

He also is grappling with mass protests that erupted after George Floyd died on 25 May after a white police officer knelt on his neck.

Experts have warned of the risks of protesters contracting Covid-19, as social distancing has often fallen by the wayside all through demonstrations and marches, along with police and demonstrators frequently being seen not wearing masks.

There is really a lower threat of spreading the herpes virus person to person outdoors, and there is absolutely no word yet on whether Trump will resume rallies at indoor or outdoor venues.

Mark Knoller

(@markknoller) In many ways, Pres Trump engaged in campaign rally rhetoric during speeches to workers he addressed recently in AZ, PA, MI, @NASA and ME. Even used his campaign rally music at start and finish of his speeches.



Trump has already sparked a row over his assertion he will seek a new state to host this summer’s Republican national convention after North Carolina refused to guarantee the big event could be held in Charlotte without size restrictions due to ongoing concerns over the pandemic.

The president has lobbied for a full-scale convention without face coverings, despite the danger of the virus.

Trump has recently veered in to electioneering all through recent work trips and during previous coronavirus briefings and now wants to reunite on the road as a candidate.