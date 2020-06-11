Trump plans to restart rallies on Juneteenth in Tulsa, a city with a troubled racial history

“We’re going to start our rallies back up now. We’ve had a tremendous run at rallies,” Trump said.

In 1921, Tulsa was the site of a massacre of hundreds of African Americans during racial unrest in the historic area of the city known as “Black Wall Street.”

Harris, a California Democrat, blasted Trump’s decision to support the rally there on Juneteenth.

“This isn’t just a wink to white supremacists—he’s throwing them a welcome home party,” Harris tweeted Thursday.

Asked on Thursday what Juneteenth means to Trump, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said, “The African American community is very near and dear to his heart. At these rallies he often shares the great work he has done for minority communities,” citing criminal justice reform and (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) funding.

She continued, “He’s working on rectifying injustices … So it’s a meaningful day to him and it’s a day where he wants to share some of the progress that’s been made as we look forward and more that needs to be done.”

The rally announcement also comes as coronavirus cases are on the rise in some elements of the US. Cases are still increasing in 19 states, while 24 are trending downward and seven are holding steady. Nationally, more than 2 million individuals have been infected by the herpes virus and more than 112,000 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University

Tulsa had postponed its Juneteenth celebration this year due to coronavirus concerns. Tensions have also risen in the city after Tulsa police released body camera footage from the arrest of a black teenager and the handcuffing of a 2nd for jaywalking last week.

The President has been anxious to get back out on the trail since in-person campaigning stopped. His campaign had originally drafted plans to restart rallies in July, but it pushed up the timeline as more states started reopening their economies and as big crowds took part in demonstrations around the world in the wake of Floyd’s death.

The campaign believes those crowds at the protests have opened the entranceway to events like these rallies, regardless of the warnings from public health officials that social distancing, facial coverings and limited public interaction are still necessary to prevent a 2nd spike of the virus.

“Where we go, we will make sure it is safe to hold a rally and what safety precautions we put in place. We will talk about when we know exactly what kind of venue that it is that we are talking about,” Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh told Fox all through an interview on Wednesday. “But I would point out to the national media that I don’t remember them doing any social distancing shaming when they were doing all the coverage of the demonstrations that were going on.”

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s guidance to reopen the state still recommends its residents to minimize time spent in “crowded environments” but doesn’t place limits on group gatherings.

CNN reported Wednesday that the White House has begun initial stages of preparing an executive order on police reform, though it remains unclear which specific provisions it may include as Trump continues to weigh his options.

The relaunch of Trump campaign rallies also comes as Republican officials are searching to move parts of the party’s national convention in August. The Republican National Committee elected to move much of the major programming out of the host city of Charlotte, North Carolina, in part since the Democratic governor and other officials in hawaii would not promise the convention could happen without precautions like social distancing and facial coverings.

Trump is expected to announce as early as Thursday where he will accept the nomination , and GOP sources say Jacksonville, Florida, may be the front-runner.

This story has been updated to include racial history about Tulsa and can include Kamala Harris’ response.