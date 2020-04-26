Trump plans to cut daily coronavirus briefings

President Trump may not be appearing for his daily coronavirus briefing so frequently. Since the pandemic struck, Trump has constantly come before the media and detailed into the daily proceeding and the future plans. However, now, Trump might be coming in less frequently and staying for a shorter time.

According to sources, a few of Trump’s advisors warned him against appearing daily as it might expose him to the public quite often. Plus, the constant bickering with the press may put him in a bad light. However, he claims that the rating of his media coverage is mostly high.

