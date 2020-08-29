Trump pays Japan’s Abe ‘highest respect,’ plans to call him By Reuters

©Reuters U.S. President Donald Trump holds a project rally in Londonderry



ABOARD AIR REQUIRE ONE (Reuters) – President Donald Trump stated on Friday he thought about Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe a terrific pal and revealed issue over his choice to step down for health factors.

“I want to pay my highest respect to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe … a great friend of mine,” Trump informed press reporters onAir Force One “I just feel very badly about it.”

Trump stated Abe enjoyed his nation quite and stated he preparedto call him

Abe revealed on Friday he was resigning since of bad health, his long-running fight with ulcerative colitis ending a period as Japan’s longest-serving prime minister.

Abe’s group is setting up the call for Monday Japan time, with the prime minister notifying the president straight about his resignation, Kyodo news company stated, mentioning unnamed federal government sources.

A Foreign Ministry authorities decreased to remark.

Abe, the very first foreign leader to meet Trump as president-elect, created close ties with him, playing golf and taking part in regular telephone call and conferences.

He stated in his resignation statement that reinforcing the U.S.-Japan alliance assists increase Japan’s deterrence.