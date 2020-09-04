Trump panned over reports he called US war dead ‘losers’



The US president has actually dismissed the reports as “fake news”





US President Donald Trump is dealing with a reaction over reports he buffooned American soldiers eliminated in action as “losers” and “suckers”.

The alleged remarks were first reported in the Atlantic Magazine and after that independently by the Associated Press.

The president rejects making them, while his defence secretary stated Mr Trump had the “highest respect” for the armed force.

Veterans’ groups were amongst those to assault the president over the reports.

Progressive group VoteVets posted a video of families whose children were killed in action. “You don’t know what it is to sacrifice,” states one.

Paul Rieckhoff of the Iraq & & Afghanistan Veterans of America, tweeted: “Who is really surprised by this?”

Analysts state the remarks might show harmful with the president requiring assistance from military citizens as he quotes for re-election.

What is Trump reported to have stated?

According to The Atlantic, Mr Trump cancelled a check out to a US cemetery outside Paris in 2018 since …