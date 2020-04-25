Trump owed tens of millions to Bank of China

Recently, President Trump warned people about China owning America if Joe Biden were to be elected President.

It seems rather ironic since Trump over the years has taken multiple loans from China. In 2012, his New York buildings were refinanced by his real-estate partner for approximately $1billion. The hefty loan included an equally hefty debt of $211 million from the Bank of China.

People initially didn’t bat an eyelid at Trump’s ownership of the Trump Tower. The debt too had gone unnoticed. It was brought back to public attention after the two camps started verbally attacking each other. Trump claimed that electing Joe Biden would be equivalent to serving America to China, on a silver platter.

