Trump orders TikTok’s Chinese-owned parent company to divest interest in US operations

Trump described in the order that he thinks there is “credible evidence” that ByteDance “might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States” following the company’s acquisition of the social networks appMusical ly.
But Friday night’s order particularly directs ByteDance to ruin all information acquired from US TikTok owners and notify the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US once it has actually done so.
ByteDance will have to accredit on weekly basis that it is in compliance with the order to the committee, which is enabled to take steps to guarantee the order’s execution– consisting of enabling US civil servant to have gain access to “to all premises and facilities” of ByteDance, TikTok and their subsidiaries within the US.
Attorney General William Barr has the authority to “take any steps necessary” to impose the order.
The order likewise needs ByteDance to inform the committee of any desired sale or transfer and clearly specifies that the committee might think about whether the purchaser or transferee is a US resident or is owned by US people.