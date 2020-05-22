Trump orders flags to half-staff for COVID-19 victims – Armenian News

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday revealed he’s purchasing flags in any way government structures as well as nationwide monoliths to fly at half-staff over the following 3 days in honor of the 10s of countless Americans that have actually passed away from COVID-19, CNBS News records.

Earlier Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as well as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer created to the head of state asking him to reduced the flags to half-staff when fatalities go beyond 100,000 The casualty is virtually at 95,000 since Thursday evening, per Johns Hopkins University.

“I will be lowering the flags on all Federal Buildings and National Monuments to half-staff over the next three days in memory of the Americans we have lost to the CoronaVirus … On Monday, the flags will be at half-staff in honor of the men and women in our Military who have made the Ultimate Sacrifice for our Nation,” the head of state tweeted.

As the general public health and wellness dilemma proceeds without a clear end visible, the head of state has actually likewise been concentrated on the press to resume states’ economic situations. An added 2.6 million Americans submitted out of work insurance claims in the recently, bringing the 9- week total amount to a destructive 38.6 million Americans.