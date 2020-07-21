Trump orders federal agents into Chicago despite city’s mayor rejecting ‘unconstitutional conduct’

The White House cast aside protests from local government officials Tuesday about the deployment of armed federal officers to quell protests inside cities that say they don’t want assistance as President Trump demands ‘law and order.’

The administration is planning to send 150 federal agents to combat violence in Chicago, but for now is not saying which agency they will come from or what their mission will be.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany provided a legal justification for sending Homeland Security officials to Portland, pointing to a statute that allows the feds to deputize officials to protect federal property, following a clash at a federal courthouse in Portland.

But she did not state what legal authority Trump would exercise to dispatch 150 federal agents to Chicago – among a handful of cities experiencing violent crime where Trump said he would insert federal forces, despite angry pushback from Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

‘It’s egregious what’s happening,’ McEnany said, rattling off a number of incidents where people who joined protests have thrown objects at officers.

‘President Trump is taking action in Portland, even though you have a Democrat mayor and Democrat governor unwilling to work with us in the situation. We are surging resources along with secretary [Chad] Wolf at DHS and augmenting the federal protective service to safeguard federal property,’ she said.

BY THE BOOK: McEnany pointed to a section of the U.S. code allowing agents to be deputized to protect a federal building

‘The bottom line is that this president stands with law in order which leads to peace and we will not allow Portland to become the new CHOP like what we saw in Seattle,’ she said, pointing to the self-declared autonomous zone that police broke up after Trump threatened to use federal force.

McEnany faced immediate questioning from reporters about the case of Navy vet Christopher David, who was captured on video getting pepper sprayed in the face and beaten by federal agents at a protest outside the Mark O. Hatfield courthouse in Portland.

‘I’m aware of the details of that situation … I’d refer you to DHS about the extenuating details,’ she said, calling for the ‘appropriate use of force.’

Asked where Trump got the authority to send feds to U.S. cities that don’t want them, she pointed to 40 U.S. Code 1315, which has the deputization authority.

When a federal courthouse is being lit on fire, commercial fireworks being shot at it,’ it falls ‘pretty well’ within the limits, she said.

She also was grilled on why federal officers have been seen by protests without identification that would inform the public of who they represent.

‘There is insignia indicated that they’re law enforcement,’ she said. ‘They don’t identify themselves to crowds because it would put them at great risks,’ she said.

President Trump has vowed to send troops into a number of cities run by Democrats, saying the ‘radical left’ will ‘destroy’ the country

Hundreds of mothers and fathers sang ‘please don’t shoot me’ at cops in Portland as they formed a ‘Wall of Moms’ in a bid to ‘protect’ as many as 2,000 demonstrators from police

Federal agents use crowd control munitions to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland on Monday

Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot blasted ‘militarized assistance’ she did not request

Activists protest around a statue of Christopher Columbus near Roosevelt Rd. and Columbus Dr. while police stand by,, Monday, July 20, 2020 in Chicago

Trump had defended the actions online, and linked it to attacks on his political rival Joe Biden.

‘The Radical Left Democrats, who totally control Biden, will destroy our Country as we know it. Unimaginably bad things would happen to America,’ Trump tweeted. ‘Look at Portland, where the pols are just fine with 50 days of anarchy. We sent in help. Look at New York, Chicago, Philadelphia. NO!’

McEnany wouldn’t say what agents would be inserted into Chicago, where there was no immediate threat to a federal building, but where gun violence has raged for decades.

‘I think you are getting ahead of the president here,’ she told a reporter. ‘He’s made no announcements as to who’s going where.’

The Chicago Tribune reported that 150 Homeland Security Investigations officers would carry out the mission, whose purpose has not been publicly revealed.

According to an HSI website, its agents tackle a variety of crime, including ‘narcotics and weapons smuggling/trafficking’ as well as ‘transnational gang activity.’

The officers have been seen in Portland grabbing and arresting protesters, using unmarked vehicles, and using force against peaceful protesters.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot blasted the decision after Trump said at the White House Monday he would be sending federal agents to her city.

‘What we do not need, and what will certainly make our community less safe is secret, federal agents deployed to Chicago,’ she wrote. ‘Any other form of militarized assistance within our borders that would not be within our control or within the direct command of the Chicago Police Department would spell disaster.’

Lightfoot added: “As any law enforcement official will tell you, what is needed more than anything in an operation to protect lives is a clear mission, a detailed operations plan, and a chain of command Secret, federal agents who do not know Chicago, are unfamiliar with the unique circumstances of our neighborhoods and who would operate outside the established infrastructure of local law enforcement would not be effective, regardless of the number, and worse will foment a massive wave of opposition.”

New York City’s Police Commissioner, Dermot Shea, also rejected the offer.

‘I think we have the resources, I do. We have a lot of obstacles right now. If people want to get the courts open in New York City, that would help. That would help me immeasurably,” Shea told CNN. ‘But in terms of resources, we have the resources.’

The NYPD has more than 30,000 officers and its own intelligence unit.

McEnany began her briefing Tuesday by describing mayhem on the streets in Portland, as Trump campaigns on restoring ‘law and order.’

‘Individuals have thrown bricks chunks of concrete glass bottles feces, balloons filled with paint picks the slingshots to hurl ball bearings and batteries at federal agents and the courthouse,’ she said.

‘Multiple attempts to barricade officers in the Hatfield courthouse have occurred – attempts to start the structure on fire as well. Eyesight damaging laser devices have been used in strobe lights against federal agents as well,’ she said.

Back in June, following a personal visit by Attorney General Bill Barr, federal authorities used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse a crowd of protesters from Lafayette Park across the street from the White House. Shortly after they cleared the area, Trump walked across the street to St. John’s Church and held up a copy of a bible for a photo-op.

On Monday night, hundreds of mothers and fathers sang ‘please don’t shoot me’ at cops in Portland as they formed a ‘Wall of Moms’ in a bid to ‘protect’ as many as 2,000 demonstrators from police.

The crowd gathered outside the Portland Justice Center Monday night initially started out with about 1,000 protesters before quickly doubling in size by 9.45pm.

Demonstrators were shown singing ‘Hands up! Please don’t shoot me’ to the tune of ‘Ring around the Rosie,’ in footage taken of the peaceful protest.

According to Bellingcat reporter, Robert Evans, at some point the protesters ‘tore open the doors of a federal courthouse and then beat back the agents inside’.

Throughout the night, Evans shared a series of tweets and videos about the incidents that occurred during the protest, including how people reportedly ‘forced the federal agents back inside their courthouse’.

Evans tweeted that ‘the crowd is now throwing bottles at their hands as they try to shoot through murder slits’ in a wooden structure built around the courthouse to protect it.

The crowd gathered outside the Portland Justice Center Monday night initially started out with about 1,000 protesters before quickly doubling in size by 9.45pm

A masked woman is pictured in a black protest shirt among other demonstrators outside the justice center

Federal officers use crowd control munitions to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters outside the courthouse early Tuesday morning

Video from Evans appears to show federal agents shooting non-lethal projectiles at protesters.

Monday also marked the third night that the ‘Wall of Moms’ had taken to the streets. The parents were similarly moved to protect protesters Saturday, until federal agents moved in and tear gassed the crowd.

Fathers in orange shirts also came out to protest alongside the mothers who wore yellow.

Marchers representing the Wall of Moms group and another known as PDXDadPod, said they were marching from the Portland Riverfront to the site of the justice center on Southwest Third Avenue.

Speakers at the protest encouraged participants to register and vote. One also gave instructions on how to respond if tear gas and other force was used against the demonstration.

‘Stay together. Stay tight. We do this every night,’ the speaker said.

Speaking on CNN ‘s State of the Union, Democratic Mayor Ted Wheeler on Sunday said federal officers ‘are not wanted here. We haven’t asked them here. In fact, we want them to leave’.

President Donald Trump has decried the demonstrations in Portland, and Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf blasted the protesters as ‘lawless anarchists’.

‘We are trying to help Portland, not hurt it,’ Trump tweeted Sunday. ‘Their leadership has, for months, lost control of the anarchists and agitators. They are missing in action. We must protect Federal property, AND OUR PEOPLE. These were not merely protesters, these are the real deal!’

Trump said the agents, with the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Justice Department, are on hand to help Portland and restore order at the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse.

Wolf also said on Fox News: ‘I don’t need invitations by the state, state mayors or state governors to do our job. We’re going to do that, whether they like us there or not.’

Marchers, including mothers in yellow shirts, returned to Monday’s protest after being tear gassed two days before

Protesters, including members of the ‘wall of moms’ group in yellow, are pictured arriving at the justice center on Monday

Mothers raise their fists as they support a protest against racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, on Monday

A woman wearing a t-shirt saying she is a mom, nurse and grandmother is pictured at Monday’s protest

A protester holds a sign proclaiming ‘ambush the police,’ from the demonstration outside the justice center

Orion Crabb holds his head back while a medic rinses tear gas from his eyes after federal officers dispersed a crowd of protesters from in front of the courthouse early Tuesday morning

Tensions between federal officers and demonstrators escalated Monday night as the two groups faced-off outside the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse

The protests now gaining nationwide attention have roiled Portland for 54 nights, ever since George Floyd died after being pinned by the neck for nearly nine minutes by a white Minneapolis police officer on May 25.

Many rallies have attracted thousands and been largely peaceful. But smaller groups of up to several hundred people have focused on federal property and local law enforcement buildings, at times setting fires to police precincts, smashing windows and clashing violently with local police

A protester flies an American flag while walking through tear gas fired by federal officers during a protest in front of the Mark O. Hatfield US Courthouse early Tuesday morning

Thousands of Black Lives Matter protesters held their phones aloft during a protest Monday night

The crowd of about 2,000 protesters gather at the Multnomah County Justice center for the Black Lives Matter march on Monday

A shield line, made up of protesters with umbrellas and trash cans, advances on federal officers during a protest in front of the Mark O. Hatfield US Courthouse early Tuesday morning in Portland

A protester kicks in temporary boarding at the Mark O. Hatfield US Courthouse early Tuesday morning

Trump on Monday spoke about the cities where he is planning action.

‘We’re looking at Chicago, too. We’re looking at New York,’ Trump told reporters.

‘Look at what’s going on. All run by Democrats, all run by very liberal Democrats, all run really by radical left. We can’t let this happen to the city.’

‘I’m going to do something, that I can tell you, because we’re not going to leave New York and Chicago and Philadelphia, Detroit and Baltimore,’ he said.

In a statement, DHS said it ‘does not comment on any allegedly leaked operations.’

The ACLU of Oregon has sued in federal court over the agents’ presence in Portland, and the organization’s Chicago branch said it would similarly oppose a federal presence.

Protesters begin to tear down the window barricades to the Mark O. Hatfield federal courthouse on Monday

A protester holds his hands in the air while walking past a group of federal officers during a demonstration in front of the courthouse on Monday

The ACLU of Oregon has sued in federal court over the agents’ presence in Portland, and the organization’s Chicago branch said it would similarly oppose a federal presence

Federal officers are seen walking toward protesters outside the Mark O. Hatfield federal courthouse after it was breached by protesters on Monday

In response to Trump’s threat to send federal officers to Chicago, the city’s mayor, Lori Lightfoot said: ‘Secret, federal agents who do not know Chicago, are unfamiliar with the unique circumstances of our neighborhoods and who would operate outside the established infrastructure of local law enforcement would not be effective, regardless of the number, and worse will foment a massive wave of opposition.’

Top leaders in the US House said Sunday they were ‘alarmed’ by the Trump administration’s tactics in Portland and other cities. They’ve called on federal inspectors general to investigate.

The administration’s actions have also received criticism from prominent Republican Sen Rand Paul, of Kentucky, who is from the libertarian-leaning flank of the party.

‘We cannot give up liberty for security. Local law enforcement can and should be handling these situations in our cities but there is no place for federal troops or unidentified federal agents rounding people up at will,’ Paul said in a tweet Monday.