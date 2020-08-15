©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: TikTok logo design is shown on the smart device while basing on the U.S. flag in this illustration



By Eric Beech and David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump on Friday purchased the Chinese business By teDance to divest its interest in video-sharing app TikTok’s operations in the United States within 90 days.

“There is credible evidence that leads me to believe that ByteDance … might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States,” Trump stated in the order.

The relocation includes to pressure for By teDance to divest TikTok, and lawfully upholds the Trump administration’s crackdown on the Chinese- owned social networks app.

By teDance did not instantly react to a demand to remark.

TikTok has actually come under fire from U.S. legislators over nationwide security issues surrounding information collection. Last week, Trump provided an executive order that would prohibit U.S. deals with By teDance and with Tencent Holdings (OTC:-RRB- Ltd’s (HK:-RRB- WeChat in 45 days, intensifying a conflict with Beijing over the future of the international tech market.

Trump has actually stated he would support an effort by Microsoft Corp (O:-RRB- to buy TikTok’s American operations if the U.S. federal government got a “substantial portion” of the …