Trump opposes efforts to remove Confederate commanders’ names from military bases

But Trump tweeted: “These Monumental and very Powerful Bases have become part of a Great American Heritage, and a… ….history of Winning, Victory, and Freedom. The United States of America trained and deployed our HEROES on these Hallowed Grounds, and won two World Wars. Therefore, my Administration will not even consider the renaming of these Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations.”

Army installations named after Confederate leaders include Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Hood in Texas and Fort A.P. Hill in Virginia. Army bases across the country have continued to bear the names of Confederate military commanders even amid intense external pressure to rename them.

Peaceful protests calling for justice and a reckoning with racial inequality have dominated the united states in the wake of George Floyd’s death as a result of a Minneapolis police officer, prompting many to reconsider the status quo.